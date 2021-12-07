Govt extends deadline till 31 December for submitting Life Certificate by pensioners

In yet another reform to enhance ease of living for elder citizens, the government has decided to extend the time limit up to 31 December for submission of Life Certificate (JeevanPramaan) by the central government pensioners in view of COVID-19 and vulnerability of the elderly population to the pandemic, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today.

Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the Life Certificate till 30 November for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Singh said that pensioners can submit a Life Certificate through any of the modes, including in physical form or digitally using an online system during the extended period.

Pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period.

The minister said that pension disbursing banks have been advised to continue to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while obtaining Life Certificates and to ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the bank branches to prevent overcrowding.

He said the Modi government has always sought “ease of living” for all sections of society, including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation’s assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.