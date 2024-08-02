Govt extends deadline for comments on amendment in Packaged Commodities Rules

The Department of Consumer Affairs has extended timeline for submission of comments on proposed amendment in Rule 3 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The last date of submission was July 29, 2024 which has now been extended until August 30, 2024.

It is to be highlighted that the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 mandates the declarations of mandatory information like name and address of the manufacturer/ packer/ importer, country of origin, common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, MRP, Unit Sale Price, best before/ use by date in case of commodity become unfit for human consumption, consumer care details etc. on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

However, Rule 3 of the said Rules, 2011 provides that these rules are not applicable for the packaged commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kilogram or 25 litre except cement, fertilizer and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kilogram, because it is presumed that the packaged commodities meant for retail sale are not more than 25 kg.

Keeping in view of the growing ambit of the market including both offline and online platforms, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India is considering for an amendment in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 to establish uniformity for packaged commodities.

The Department has received various suggestions/comments which are presently under examination.

Department is also in receipt of requests from various Federations, Associations and other stakeholders to extend timeline for submission of comments/feedback.

The revised provision will provide that these Rules shall apply to all packaged commodities sold in retail, except to the packaged commodities meant for the industrial consumers or institutional consumers, Department of Consumer Affairs said.

This revised provision will help in establishing uniform standards/ requirements for packaged commodities, promoting consistency and fairness across different brands and products and will help consumers in making informed choices based on complete information.