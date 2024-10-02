Govt extends date for e-Auction of PM mementos

The government has extended the extraordinary e-Auction, showcasing a unique collection of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This auction reflects the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of India.

Originally scheduled from 17 September to 2 October, the auction will now be open for participation until 31 October.

The items on offer encompass an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, captivating folk and tribal artifacts. Among these treasures are items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastram, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords.

Notable items such as Khaadi shawls, Silver Filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi Art, Gond Art and Madhubani Art add further depth to the offerings, representing the diverse cultural heritage of India. A key feature of the auction is the sports memorabilia from Paralympics, 2024. Each sports memorabilia celebrates the extraordinary athleticism and determination of the athletes, serving as a testament to their hard work and resilience. This memorabilia not only honours their achievements but also inspires future generations.

The current e-Auction marks the sixth edition in a series of successful auctions, initially launched in January 2019. As with previous editions, the proceeds from this edition of the auction will also be contributing to the Namami Gange Project. The latter is the flagship initiative of the Union Government dedicated to the conservation and restoration of our national river, the Ganga, and the protection of its fragile ecosystem.

The funds generated through this auction will provide support to this worthy cause, strengthening our commitment to preserving our environment.