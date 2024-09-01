Govt exploring various avenues to ensure gig & platform workers are covered under social security: Mandaviya

The government is committed to extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers, Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, announced Sunday while chairing a review meeting in New Delhi.

The government, he said, is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes. “Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce,” the Minister stated.

To facilitate the implementation of social security measures, Dr Mandaviya revealed that the registration of workers will be undertaken on the eShram Portal.

He emphasised that aggregators—companies that employ gig and platform workers—will be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on this portal. “An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process,” he announced.

The Union Minister also underscored the importance of the Code on Social Security, which, for the first time, defines gig and platform workers in India. “This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy,” he noted.

Dr Mandaviya reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and the empowerment of all sections of the workforce, including gig and platform workers. “We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security,” he affirmed.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is working closely with all stakeholders to develop a robust framework that aligns with the evolving nature of work and provides adequate protection to gig and platform workers.