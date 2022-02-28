Govt exempts pre boarding-ve RTPCR, vax certificates for Indian evacuees from Ukraine

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday revised the International Travel advisory providing various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine.

As per the new guidelines, mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and vaccination certificates are exempted for Indian Nationals, and so is the uploading of documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal, sources in the ministry said.

In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India.

As on 28th February 2022, 1156 Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India with none of the passengers kept under isolation.