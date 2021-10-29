Govt employee sacked for celebrating defeat of Indian cricket team

Acting tough against those celebrating the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T20, an employee of the government medical college at Rajouri was on Thursday sacked from service.

The administration terminated the services of an operation theatre technician Safiya Majeed who allegedly posted a WhatsApp status celebrating the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup 2021.

Order for termination of Safiya Majeed has been issued by Principal, Government Medical College, Rajouri terming the act as ‘disloyalty towards the nation’. Safiya, on 23 October, is reported to have posted a total of seven WhatsApp status updates from 11.32 PM to 11.49 PM showing the celebration of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan.

This comes after a college in Kashmir dismissed three engineering students for reportedly posting a WhatsApp status applauding Pakistan players following their victory over India in the T20 World Cup.

The Police has registered FIRs against hostel wardens and students of two medical colleges in Srinagar where non-Kashmiri students were allegedly manhandled after the victory of the Pakistan cricket team.