Govt develops eSankhyiki portal for ease of dissemination of official statistics

The Union Government has developed an eSankhyiki portal to provide real-time inputs for planners, policy-makers, researchers and the public at large.

The objective of this portal (https://esankhyiki.mospi.gov.in) is to establish a comprehensive data management and sharing system for ease of dissemination of official statistics in the country, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement on Sunday.

The eSankhyiki Portal has two modules namely the Data Catalogue Module and the Macro Indicators Module.

Advertisement

Data Catalogue Module catalogues the major data assets of the Ministry at one place for ease of access. This module allows users to search within datasets, including within tables, and download data of interest to increase its value and re-usability.

It has seven data products, namely National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Index of Industrial Production, Annual Survey of Industries, Periodic Labour Force Survey, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey and Multiple Indicator Survey.

The Data Catalogue section already includes over 2,291 datasets along with specific metadata and visualisation for each dataset for user convenience.

The Macro Indicators Module offers time series data of key macro indicators with features for filtering and visualising data enabling ease of access for the users. The module also allows users to download custom datasets, visualisations and share them through APIs, thereby increasing the re-usability of data.

The first phase of the module includes four major products of MoSPI: National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Index of Industrial Production, and Annual Survey of Industries, encompassing the data of the last ten years. The portal currently hosts more than 1.7 million records.

The eSankhyiki portal was officially launched on the Statistics Day by Dr Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India, in a function held on June 29.

The initiative is in sync with the theme of the Statistics Day- ‘Use of data for Decision making’ as ease of access of data is the prerequisite for evidence based decision making.

It is a user centric data portal which facilitates use and reuse of information for creating impact through value addition and analysis by the users.