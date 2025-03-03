Govt determined to restore statehood of J-K: Lt Guv Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration is determined to restore full statehood to the region and it will continue discussions with all stakeholders to make this happen.

He was addressing the opening of the 40-days budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that is being held after a gap of seven years.

Advertisement

“One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

Advertisement

“My government recognises the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress”, the LG added.

Referring to further political empowerment of the people, Sinha said the government was creating an enabling environment for employment, sustainable development, social inclusiveness and expansion of economy for enhancing the overall quality of life.

Good governance remains the cornerstone of a prosperous and harmonious future for Jammu and Kashmir. The government will continue to work on various reforms to strengthen the fiscal position of J&K.

He highlighted efforts to ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits by providing a safe and supportive environment. The government is committed to the dignified rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants back into the valley by ensuring a safe and secure environment.

He said the local governance would be strengthened through timely Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections.

Sinha highlighted that this budget is the first in seven years to be presented by an elected government, symbolising the power of the people and the aspirations of their elected representatives.

Sinha reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region, emphasizing that the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being fulfilled.

Despite the challenges posed by the region’s unique geopolitical and socio-economic landscape, he noted that the economy has shown notable growth. “The government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive economy,” he said. He highlighted efforts to boost infrastructure, create employment opportunities and attract investment.

Talking about the employment scenario, the LG said that proactive measures were being taken to accelerate the recruitment process, ensuring a transparent, merit-based and efficient selection system.

Sinha said that the government remains “firmly committed to upholding press freedom, ensuring that journalists can operate in an environment that is secure, transparent and conducive to free expression”.

Later, the house paid obituary references to Dr. Manmohan Singh and other former members of the Assembly.