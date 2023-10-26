Govt. denies framing new manufacturing, testing rules for drones

The government on Thursday clarified that no new manufacturing and testing rules for drones are under way since the current standards and certification guidelines stand correct.

An official statement here said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has come across a recent news article that warrants clarification. The article insinuates that the central government has finalised the draft on standards and guidelines for manufacturing and testing of drones.

”In India, drone regulations are governed by the Drone Rules 2021 and its subsequent amendments notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation which have been in effect from August 25, 2023. These rules apply to all individuals who own, possess, lease, operate, transfer, or maintain drones in India and cover all drones registered in India and those currently being operated within the country’s airspace,” the statement added.

Under these rules, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already notified the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems in the official gazette on January 26, 2022. All manufacturers are required to conform to the standards specified under this scheme and obtain a type certificate unless they are exempted from the rule.

As of now, 32 UAS models have received type certification under this scheme and many more are in the pipeline.

The statement said that additionally, the news article also suggested that sub-standard drones are being imported in India. It may be mentioned that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade vide a notification on February 09, 2022, has already banned the import of drones in CBU, SKD, or CKD forms. ”Hence the question of any drone being imported in India and that being used legally does not arise,” it added.