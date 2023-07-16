Govt decides to sell tomatoes at Rs 80/kg from today

The government has decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from today after a re-assessment of the situation at 500 plus points across the country.

Sales have already started at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF, an official press note said.

The number of selling points will be expanded from tomorrow, depending upon the prevailing market prices.

The government claimed that there has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to its intervention to sell tomatoes at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were exceptionally high.

The government said it was committed to providing relief to the consumers.