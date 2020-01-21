With the fresh arrivals of onions softening the prices in the domestic market, the government is considering a lifting ban on its exports, an official said.

“Arrival of fresh onion will further soften the prices here so there is a need to lift the export ban,” the official said.

In September last year, the government banned the export of onion to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and contain rising prices. It had also imposed stock limits on traders.

The prices of onions have come down to Rs 60-70 from its peak of Rs 160 per kg.

In Delhi and other parts of the country in the last few months, the prices of onions had skyrocketed due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.

As per the reports, the onion production is estimated to decline by around 25 per cent in the Kharif and late Kharif seasons of 2019-20 crop year compared to the previous year. The reason is cited to be the late monsoon and then the excess of rain in the major producing states.