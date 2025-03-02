‘Govt committed to Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Modi Government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag the country’s youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money.

In a post on X platform, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government pledges to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat.

Advertisement

The Home Minister said that as a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India.

Advertisement

This success is a testament to the ‘Bottom to Top’ and ‘Top to Bottom’ approach adopted by the government.

In pursuit of the government’s Zero Tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success, he said.

In this connection, Mr Shah also listed certain cases from July 2019 to January 2024.

The convictions in these cases, he said, exemplify the NCB’s dedication to ensure successful prosecution of its cases filed before courts.

The NCB is committed to a ”Nasha Mukt Bharat” by 2047. It seeks the support of people in the fight against drugs.