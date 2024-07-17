Govt committed to empowering youth: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering the youth through various schemes and programmes.

He was interacting with National Youth Awardees and National Service Scheme Awardees here. The interaction was held to celebrate the achievements of these young leaders and discuss strategies to enhance the MY Bharat platform, ensuring it becomes more accessible and beneficial to the youth of India.

Dr Mandaviya commenced the interaction by acknowledging the extraordinary contributions of the awardees, who hail from different States across India and have made significant impacts in diverse areas such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Climate Change, Urban Planning, Youth Empowerment and Drug Abuse prevention, among others. He emphasised the importance of recognising and nurturing young talent to build a robust future for the nation.

Addressing the participants, he said, “The youth of India are our future decision-makers, and I am excited about our collective journey towards empowering them”.

A significant part of the discussion focused on innovative and collaborative ideas for constructive youth engagement on the MY Bharat platform.

Dr Mandaviya invited suggestions from the awardees on how to make the platform more interactive, informative, and engaging. The awardees proposed ideas such as incorporating more digital tools, making it a one stop solution for all youth-related initiatives, and creating mentorship and internship programs to guide aspiring young leaders.

He encouraged continuous dialogue between the youth and the Ministry to ensure that the needs and aspirations of young Indians are adequately addressed.

The interaction concluded with a collective vision to make the MY Bharat platform a cornerstone for youth engagement and development. The minister expressed optimism about the transformative power of the youth in driving India towards progress and innovation.