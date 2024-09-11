Govt committed to creating secure cyberspace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has resolved to create a secure cyberspace in the country.

In a post on the ‘X’ platform, Mr Shah said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has taken several steps in this direction. He thanked renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan for his active involvement in accelerating the mission of building a Cyber-Secure Bharat.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said in his video message that the increasing cybercrime in the country and the world is a matter of concern. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is relentlessly working to curb cybercrime.

Bachchan said he joined this campaign at the request of the Union home minister. “We should all join together to free the country from this problem. A bit of our alertness and precautions can save us from the cybercriminals,” he added.