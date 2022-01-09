Govt. committed to strengthening bonds with Indian diaspora: Muraleedharan

Building everlasting links with the Indian diaspora the world over is one of the priorities of the Narendra Modi government, Minister of States for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said today.

”Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, our outreach to the diaspora has taken new dimensions and evolved in a way where we are moving towards the concept of “Global Indian”, he said while delivering his keynote address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference.

In the context of technological development, he said it was indeed a proud moment for India when Indians were becoming global leaders.

”Our diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world. It is heartwarming how the members of our large diaspora while being well integrated into the countries and societies where they live and work, have continued to maintain deep and abiding connections with their motherland and its rich heritage, traditions, and culture.”

He observed that even as they hold esteemed positions, leading from the front in their respective spheres, be it political, economic, cultural, services, or technology, the Indians abroad retain and nurture an abiding bond and interest in staying connected with their roots and upholding their traditions, rites and rituals, culture, cuisine, and language. ”From Sundar Pichai to Parag Agarwal, from Rajeev Suri to Leena Nair, several luminaries are proof of Indian youth leadership on the global stage. Non Resident Unicorns (NRUs) building on India’s strength in IT and outsourcing, has become the new buzzword,” he added.

Muraleedharan said that Indian youth has been making great strides in finding innovative solutions to current problems and was a repository to futuristic thinking. The youth, both from India as well as the diaspora community, have made a remarkable journey in innovation, technology, and creativity. All these talents around the world needed a platform to connect with, assist each other, and also share their respective successes and challenges.

”Connecting the youth with each other and with India is an investment for the future of the country which can shape the destinies of the coming generations. Working with the youth diaspora and understanding them better will expand the reach and efficacy of India’s engagement with the diaspora,” he said.

Through the Youth PBD Conference, the government proposed to further deepen the engagement with the rapidly growing members of diaspora-children who have begun to occupy prominent positions in various countries across the world.

”Many such youths are involved in high tech areas and new startups, for example, in finance, e-platforms and knowledge-based innovations which are constantly disrupting the established forms of businesses and markets,” the minister added.