Govt. committed to modernise armed forces to meet any challenge: Rajnath

Pointing out that global security concerns, border disputes and maritime issues have forced the world to focus on military modernisation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernise the armed forces and equip them with latest machinery to deal with any challenge.

He described the power of the youth as the hope for the country and called upon them to help the government in achieving the objective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He was felicitating the winners of ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ contest of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi.

Rajnath gave away awards to 40 winners – 22 in Individual category and 18 in Startup category. He also launched ‘Dare to Dream 3.0’ to promote innovators & startups and provide a platform for the young ignited minds in the country.

Dare to Dream is DRDO’s pan-India contest to promote Indian academicians, individuals and startups to develop emerging defence and aerospace technologies/systems. DRDO provides technical and financial support to the winners for realisation of their ideas under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

The minister also gave away DRDO Young Scientists awards for the year 2019. Sixteen DRDO scientists, under the age of 35 years, were awarded for their outstanding contribution in areas of their expertise.

Rajnath said the government’s resolve to build a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ can only be achieved through a collaborative effort. He termed ‘effort’ and not just ‘desire’ as the key for an individual, society and the nation to achieve success.

Saying that India is one of the oldest countries in experience and culture and the youngest with about 60 per cent of the young population, he encouraged the youth to observe, learn and create new innovations and play their part in taking the country to greater heights.

“Developing new technologies indigenously is the need of the hour. Our vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is to ensure that advanced technologies are developed domestically. It is extremely important not just for strengthening national security but also ensuring overall development of the country,” said the minister.

Describing private sector participation as crucial to achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he said the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a series of reform steps to increase the participation of private industry in the defence sector which has created a suitable growth environment and provided a big boost to indigenous defence capabilities.