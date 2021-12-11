Govt. is committed to achieve universalization of social security: Labour and Employment Minister

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said the Government is committed to achieving universalization of social security and had launched the e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized workers.

He was speaking at the Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action for a human-centred recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in India, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Yadav said the e-Shram portal data would help in evidence-based policy making and for providing social security to the unorganised sector workers.

The Minister said the Labour Bureau is undertaking all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, transport sector workers, which will help in developing policies for the welfare of the workers.

The collective efforts of the Government and social partners, along with constructive tripartite social dialogues would play an important role in achieving the social security goals, Yadav said.

The tripartite conference was organized to discuss the four priority areas of the Global Call to Action, Inclusive economic growth and employment; Protection of all workers; Universal social protection; and Social Dialogue in the context of India.

The conference was envisaged to foster tripartite action contributing to the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and Sustainable Development Goals in India.

The Minister highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.