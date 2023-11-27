Govt calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament on 2 December

The government has convened an all-party meeting on 2 December ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin on Monday, 4 December.

The Winter Session of Parliament will conclude on 22 December.

On behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called the meeting for the smooth conduct of the session and to discuss the likely agenda for the session.

The all-party meeting is usually convened a day before the session begins, but this time it has been preponed by a day due to the counting of votes for five states on 3 December where polls are underway.

The five states where assembly elections are progressing are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. The outcome of the polls is expected to have resonance in the Session.

Three important bills that seek to replace the IPC, Cr.PC and the Evidence Act may be taken up for consideration during the session.

The three Bills are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.

The session is also likely to discuss the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on the “cash for query” allegations against Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The committee has recommended her expulsion.

While the government will seek to push its legislative agenda, the Opposition will press for discussion on issues of concern for them.

Among the pending Bills are the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.