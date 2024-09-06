Govt approves more efficacious treatment for drug-resistant TB

The Centre has approved the introduction of BPaLM regimen for more effective and a quicker treatment option for drug-resistant TB in the country.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said, “Under vision of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to rid the country of TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target for eliminating the disease under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Union Ministry of Health has approved introduction of the BPaLM regimen – a novel treatment for Multi-Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) under its National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) as a highly effective and shorter treatment option.”

This regimen includes a new anti-TB drug namely Pretomanid in combination with Bedaquiline and Linezolid (with/without Moxifloxacin). Pretomanid has earlier been approved and licensed for use in India by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), it said.

Advertisement

“The BPaLM regimen, which consists of a four-drug combination – Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid and Moxifloxacin, has been proven to be safe, more effective and a quicker treatment option than the previous MDR-TB treatment procedure. While traditional MDR-TB treatments can last up to 20 months with severe side effects, BPaLM regimen can cure the drug-resistant TB in just six months with high treatment success rate,” the Health Ministry said.

India’s 75,000 drug-resistant TB patients will now be able to avail benefit of this shorter regimen. With the other advantages, there will be an overall saving in cost, it said.

“Department of Health and Family Welfare, in consultation with the Department of Health Research, ensured validation of this new TB treatment regimen that witnessed a thorough review of evidence by in-country subject experts. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has also got a Health Technology Assessment done through the Department of Health Research to ensure that this MDR-TB treatment option is safe and cost effective,” the Health Ministry said.

This move by the Government of India is expected to significantly boost the country’s progress to achieve its national goal of ending TB, it said.

A country-wide time-bound roll out plan of the BPaLM regimen is being prepared by the Central TB Division of Union Health Ministry in consultation with States/UTs, which includes rigorous capacity building of health professionals for safe administration of the new regimen, it added.