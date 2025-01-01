Govt approves extension of Di-Ammonium Phosphate package beyond NBS subsidy

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for extension of one-time special package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) beyond the NBS subsidy @ Rs 3,500 per MT for the period from January 1, 2025 till further orders to ensure sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to farmers.

The benefits of this decision is that availability of DAP to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured.

The Special package on DAP @ Rs 3,500 per MT will be provided for the period January 1, 2025 till further orders over and above the approved NBS subsidy to ensure smooth availability of DAP fertilizer to the farmers at affordable price.

Twenty eight grades of P&K fertilizers are made available to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f April 1, 2010.

Continuing top most priority in keeping farmers’ welfare in firm focus, the Union Government has extended a massive relief to farmers in keeping the price of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer unchanged.

Inspite of geo-political constraints and volatility of global market conditions, Government kept its commitment towards farmer friendly approach by ensuring availability of DAP to farmers at affordable prices for Kharif and Rabi 2024-25.

Cabinet in July, 2024 had approved one-time Special Package on DAP beyond the NBS subsidy @ Rs 3,500 per MT from April 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 with approximate financial implication of Rs 2,625 crore.