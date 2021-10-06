UP govt allows Rahul, Priyanka to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Hours after denying permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday countermanded their decision and gave permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight, including four farmers, died on Sunday in violent clashes.

“The state government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri,” informed the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rahul Gandhi along with Chhattisgarh and Punjab chief ministers have already boarded a flight for Lucknow from New Delhi as sources indicated that a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of victims.

Earlier the UP government had pointed out that CrPC 144 was in place in Lucknow and therefore, denied their request to visit the violence-rattled area.

“The government has denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. If he arrives in Lucknow, we will request him at the airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Lakhimpur and Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming in wake of local law and order situation,” Lucknow Police Commissioner had said.