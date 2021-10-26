Follow Us:
Governor of West Bengal admitted to AIIMS

SNS | New Delhi | October 26, 2021 1:52 pm

(Photo: IANS)

Admitted in the old private ward at AIIMS, Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday afternoon, after being diagnosed with malaria.

He is being treated by Dr. Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine, with a team of doctors.

Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on Sunday. He had reached Delhi on Friday and underwent a blood test on Saturday. He was staying at Bang Bhavan under the close observation of doctors.

On a visit to Darjeeling from October 12 as part of a 2-week visit to north Bengal, he caught fever there, and doctors advised him to go for a blood test to diagnose the reason. He chose to go to Delhi for tests and treatment.

