Governor walks through Kozhikode city

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a tour to Kozhikode city and mingled with the crowd in the busy Manachira Square and SM Street on Monday, challenging the SFI, which declared a protest against him over the alleged saffronisation of campuses, the state government and police.

Khan at first stepped out of his vehicle at the city’s famous Manachira Square. There he interacted with the people and school children, who were leaving the schools after their half yearly examination.

Later, he walked on foot through famous Sweetmeat Street, also known as Mittai Theruvu. The Governor walked for about 200 metres from SK Pottakkadu statue. Reaching SM Street at around 12.30 pm., the Governor mingled freely with children, raised some on his arms, kissed and blessed them like a grandfather.

The SM Street was flooded with people who had turned up to meet the Governor. Though Governor had renounced police protection, the cops attempted to manage the crowd as much as possible.

The Governor spent around 45 minutes on the street, walking from one end to the other, waving to the crowd and stopping to talk to them occasionally.

The Governor expressed his happiness over the warm welcome he received at Kozhikode city and asserted that he will always be indebted to the common people in Kerala for the love that they have always shown towards him.

The Governor came out of the guest house on Monday morning asserting that he will not be cowed down by the SFI threat. He had come down heavily on the Kerala Government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Let them do whatever they want. I was not afraid of anyone even when I was 35. Now I am 70. It is higher than the national average age,” the Governor told media persons at Calicut University campus.

SFI activists on Monday evening staged a protest march against the Governor near Pareeksha Bhavan on the campus. However, police stopped the march before the protesters could reach the Guest House where the Governor was staying.