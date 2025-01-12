Governor holds dialogue with prominent personalities of diverse spheres on eradicating drug menace from Punjab

The Punjab Raj Bhavan on Sunday hosted a significant dialogue aimed at making Punjab drug-free, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including Dharm Gurus, educationists, industrialists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, scientists, former players, senior advocates, artists, folk singers, writers, doctors, and social activists.

The event was presided over by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who emphasized the need for a united and consistent fight against drug abuse to safeguard the state’s future generations.

Advertisement

Sharing his views on the occasion, Governor Kataria expressed grave concern over the growing drug menace, particularly the proliferation of synthetic drugs, which are causing irreversible harm to the youth.

Advertisement

He highlighted that drug addiction has evolved from the occasional use of natural substances, once considered socially unacceptable, to a thriving international trade driven by anti-social elements seeking monetary gain but leading the youth astray onto the path of destruction.

The Governor stressed that the drug problem is not limited to Punjab but has become a national crisis, with northern states being disproportionately affected. He pointed to the role of Pakistan in waging a proxy war against India by flooding drugs into the country, thereby targeting its youth and weakening its social fabric.

Quoting the sacrifices of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed his father, mother, and four sons for the greater good, the Governor urged everyone to draw inspiration from such noble examples and commit themselves wholeheartedly to root out the drug scourge.

Governor Kataria made a special appeal to Dharam Gurus to take a leading role in the fight against drugs. Highlighting their immense influence over their followers, he urged them to launch ground-level campaigns, use their platforms during religious congregations, and incorporate anti-drug messages in their discourses.

The Governor reiterated his full commitment to the cause and assured full support from Punjab Raj Bhavan in implementing actionable solutions discussed during the dialogue. He exhorted everyone to treat this fight as a war for the survival and prosperity of future generations.

The Governor also announced plans to organize follow-up meetings and events to monitor progress and ensure accountability in the fight against drugs. He also gave a clarion call to the social activists and community leaders to organize neighborhood-level initiatives and engage families in the fight against drugs.

Presenting his views on the sensitive issue of drug abuse in Punjab, Rajya Sabha Member Satnam Singh Sandhu thanked everyone for their active participation and meaningful contributions to this vital discussion. He emphasized that the session provided valuable insights and diverse perspectives, deepening our understanding of the root causes of drug abuse and exploring actionable solutions to combat this menace.

Former Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Kewal Singh expressing his concern over the issue of drug abuse, said that Punjab faced many such crises in the past and has always come out stronger. He called upon all Punjabis to come forward unitedly on the ground to win this war against drugs.

Justice (Retd) KS Alhuwalia presenting his views on the occasion said that we need to sensitize our youth not to get carried away by the glorified picture that has been presented before by the market-oriented world. Instead, moral values should be strengthened.

During the dialogue, participants shared their views and proposed a detailed, multi-layered approach to tackle the drug crisis. They were of the view that comprehensive awareness campaigns should be launched at schools, colleges, workplaces, and community centers to educate people about the devastating effects of drug abuse.

Encouraging youth participation in sports, arts, and cultural activities was highlighted as a means to channel their energy positively and wean them away from harmful substances was also stressed as a significant measure in the war against drugs.

The dialogue concluded with a strong consensus on the need for a united and sustained effort to combat the drug menace. Participants agreed that the problem cannot be solved by government efforts alone but requires active involvement from all sections of society.