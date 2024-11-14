Punjab Governor greets people on Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanank Dev ji

Extending greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the auspicious Gurpurb of the first Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, on Thursday, stated that Shri Guru Nanak Dev was not only the first guru of the Sikhs but also a ‘guru’ to the entire world.

He envisioned the welfare of all humanity and considered all castes to be equal. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized women’s empowerment and respect for them, said Kataria.

He said that the most famous teachings attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji are that there is only one God and that all human beings can have direct access to God without the need for rituals or priests.

Advertisement

His most radical social teachings denounced the caste system and taught that everyone is equal, regardless of caste or gender. His philosophy, seeking Sarbat Da Bhalla (welfare of all), remains relevant to the entire world, transcending all boundaries, he added.

The Governor said: “Today when we talk about the exploitation of nature, environmental degradation, and pollution, the message of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji—”Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahatt”—becomes our guiding principle. This means that air is like a Guru, water is like a father, and earth is like a mother; through these three elements, life is nurtured. We should cultivate gratitude and respect towards these vital components of nature.”