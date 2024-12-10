Government’s duty to provide water, electricity to Rohingya settlers in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

A day after the BJP termed the settlement of illegal immigrant Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu a political conspiracy, National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said it is the responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity to these refugees residing in the region.

“The Government of India brought the refugees here, not us. They have settled them here, and as long as they are here, it is our duty to provide them with water and electricity. This is our responsibility,” Abdullah said.

According to government data, more than 13,700 foreigners, mostly Rohingyas from Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Their population increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

During a verification drive in March 2021, police found over 270 Rohingyas, including women and children, living illegally in Jammu city. They subsequently lodged them at a holding centre inside the Kathua sub-jail.

Abdullah also strongly advocated for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, stating there would be only one power centre in J&K. “The double-engine government will not work here. Statehood will be restored. There will be only one power centre in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Asked about atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Abdullah said, “The Government of India should look into this. It is an RSS-led government. We need to pay attention to this issue.”

On the question of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, Abdullah reaffirmed, “Statehood will be restored. It is the promise of the Government of India and has also been pledged before the Supreme Court. Just as their election promises were fulfilled, the Supreme Court commitment will also be honoured, and statehood will return.”

He also spoke about the concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Questions about EVMs have not arisen today; they have been raised ever since these machines were introduced. The government must ensure that people trust these machines,” he said.

Highlighting unemployment as the biggest issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “Many educated boys and girls remain unemployed. Numerous vacancies exist, but they have not been filled. The government must focus on these issues so that our youth can find work.”