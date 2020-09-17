On the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in an attack on the Modi government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis said the government lost the golden months in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should have been alert as it was in our neighbourhood that mysterious pneumonia was being seen in December 2019. Rahul Gandhi had warned of a tsunami that was about to hit the country,” he said.

He further suggested the government on the handling of the pandemic by saying, “There should be dedicated infectious disease hospitals and fever clinics, instead of COVID-19 hospitals to reduce stigma. The term social distancing should be replaced with physical distancing.”

Earlier, Azad had expressed dissatisfaction over the commencement of the Parliament session by saying, “The Parliament is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world & the nation, and it’s important to discuss that.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the agriculture policies in the country.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over “frequent blasts and casualties at Baghjan oil field, Assam”.

In a separate development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the fourth day of Rajya Sabha will address the House on the India-China stand-off.

Reports suggest that he will take a couple of questions from Opposition MPs.

The development comes days after his address in the Lok Sabha on the issue.