In an attempt to supply updated latest statistics related to labour welfare, the government has launched a twitter handle for Labour Bureau.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, inaugurated the twitter handle @LabourDG.

“Dear all, it is important to remain updated with latest & correct labour welfare information. Follow @LabourDg on twitter for all important updates on labour-related indices, surveys & labour statistics,” said Santosh Kumar Gangwar in a tweet.

Dear all, it is important to remain updated with latest & correct labour welfare information. Follow @LabourDg on twitter for all important updates on labour-related indices, surveys & labour statistics. pic.twitter.com/eJHRejv7Sq — Santosh Gangwar (@santoshgangwar) May 27, 2020

On the occasion, Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Labour and Employment and DPS Negi, SLEA & Director General Labour Bureau were also present.

Labour Bureau, an attached Office of Ministry of Labour and Employment has been collecting and disseminating information on various facets of labour like wages, earnings, productivity, absenteeism, labour turnover, industrial relations, working and living conditions and evaluation of working of various labour enactments etc.

The information disseminated by the Labour Bureau plays an important role in advising the Government for formulation and implementation of employment policies and procedures in the country.