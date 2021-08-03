Government declares 23 January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The government of India is celebrating the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Inaugural function of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was organized at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on 23 January 2021 which was presided over by the Prime Minister.

Commemorative coin and stamps on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were released on the occasion. International Seminars were also organized on 23 January 2021 at Kolkata and 5 March 2021 at Jabalpur under the above commemoration.

High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister has been constituted for the commemoration. The Committee includes distinguished persons, historians, authors, experts, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauz (INA).

The Government of India has approved various proposals relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose such as establishing a memorial in Red Fort to INA martyrs and at Neelganj near Kolkata, short Videos on Netaji and INA, a documentary on INA trials, publishing of biography of Col Dhillon and Gen Shahnawaz Khan, publishing of photos of INA in the form of a pictorial book, children- friendly comics on Netaji.

Govt of India is also celebrating important dates associated with Netaji & INA at significant places such as Moirang Day-British army defeated on Indian soil -14 April, INA Raising Day-21st October, Netaji went to Andaman & unfurled flag-30th December, INA battle of Imphal.