Government enhances fire safety measures in long distance passenger buses and school buses

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced Fire Alarm System and Fire Protection System in Type III passengers, which include long-distance passenger transport and School Buses so as to enhance security of the passengers.

The Ministry issued a notification making amendment in the Automotive Industry Standards-135 for Type III buses, which makes Fire Alarm System and Fire Protection System compulsory in Type III buses, said a senior officer of the Ministry.

So far fire detection and alarm and suppression systems were only mandatory for fires originating from the engine compartment. However, after the new notification, a water mist based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system for buses has been added to manage the temperature in the passenger compartment within 50 degree centigrade, the ministry said.

“Studies on fire incidents indicate that injuries to passengers are mainly due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment. These injuries can be prevented if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment is controlled by providing an additional evacuation time to occupants by thermal management during fire incidents,” said a senior officer of the Ministry.

This amendment to the Standard has been undertaken in consultation with all the stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (a DRDO establishment, working in the area of fire risk assessment, fire suppression technologies, modeling and simulation).