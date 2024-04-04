Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after resigning from Congress

Vallabh was admitted to the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde at the party headquarters here.



Alongwith Vallabh, Anil Sharma, who also had quit the Congress, and former RJD leader Upendra Yadav took the primary membership of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Vallabh said that he has already revealed the reasons behind his decision to quit the Congress party in his resignation letter.

The Congress turncoat further reiterated that he was not happy with his former party’s stand on the Ram Temple inauguration.

Earlier today, Vallabh, who was Congress spokesperson, shared his resignation letter addressed to his party president Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘X’ and said that the grand old party’s ground level connection has completely broken.

Calling the Congress party “directionless”, Vallabh said, “It (Congress party) is not able to understand the aspirations of a ‘New India’ at all.”

Referring to recent controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma by alliance partners of the Congress, Vallabh said, “Many people associated with the party and the alliance (INDIA) speak against Sanatan (dharma), and the party remaining silent on it is like giving tacit approval to it.”

“I can neither raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the party,” he added.

In the two-page letter, the former Congress spokesperson also alleged that the party’s stand on economic matters had “always been to humiliate and abuse the wealth creators of the country.”

“Today, we have turned against those economic liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation (LPG) policies, for which the world has given us credit for implementing in the country. Is it wrong to earn money by doing business in our country?” he wrote on his social handle handle.