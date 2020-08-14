Abhijit Mukherjee, son of ailing former President Pranab Mukherjee, posted an emotional message about the health of his father urging the people of the nation to pray for him.

The 84-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus and has undergone brain surgery after which his condition went critical. He has been admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi and is on a ventilator in a ‘critical’ condition since then.

“The 96 hour observation period Ends today. My father’s vital parameters continues to remain stable & he is responding to external stimuli & treatment . My father always said ” I Got much more from People of India than I could Give back” . Pls Pray for him,” Abhijit wrote in a tweet.

Few minutes ago from Abhijit’s tweet, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had also posted a message regarding the health of her father.

“Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.”

She also added a Shloka in Sanskrit, which means, “From darkness, lead me to the light.”

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.