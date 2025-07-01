Gorakhpur: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Van Mahotsav 2025

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the week-long Van Mahotsav 2025 celebrations here on Monday, marking a significant push towards environmental awareness and plantation.

The event, running from July 1 to 7, began with the President planting a rudraksha sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign during the inauguration of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University.

The President also emphasized the importance of conserving plants, highlighting that plantation efforts must be matched with long-term care and protection.

Following the inauguration, President Murmu met with elected representatives and toured an exhibition at the venue. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the ceremony.

As part of the Van Mahotsav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment, Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, inaugurated Triveni Van—a sacred plantation of banyan, neem, and peepal trees—in Kukrail. The minister also launched an open gym, inaugurated a yoga meditation centre, and unveiled a statue of Buddha at the site.

In another green initiative, Dr. Saxena visited the Veerangana Avantibai Women’s Hospital, where he presented ‘Green Gold Certificates’ to the families of eight newborns and gifted them moringa (sahjan) saplings, encouraging environmental responsibility from birth.