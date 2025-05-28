Logo

# India

Goods train derails near Chimidipalli; Passenger services affected on Araku–Kottavalasa route

As many as 25 wagons of an iron ore-laden goods train derailed near Chimidipalli on Wednesday afternoon in the Araku–Kottavalasa section, which borders Odisha, under the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, officials said. The incident led to the diversion of several passenger trains.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 28, 2025 4:43 pm

Photo: SNS

Senior railway officials immediately rushed to the site to assess the situation and expedite restoration work. A relief train was promptly dispatched to undertake restoration operations, they informed.

This is predominantly a freight line. Some passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been diverted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada. Resource mobilization is currently in full swing to ensure swift restoration, they added.

