Good governance possible only when ‘Ease Of Living’ improves:Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state administration officials to improve “ease of living” and said that good governance of a state is proven only when its citizens get the benefits of all services without any delay.

“The development of a state is based on the ease of living. Therefore, the government has always worked on improving it. Good governance of a state is realised only when citizens get the benefits of government services without any delay and this good governance is important to take the state’s economy to the one-trillion US dollar mark. Ultimately for a government, how many projects we implement is not important but how we govern is more important. Governance must be transparent, efficient and people centric,” he said, as he spoke at the release function of the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) 2024 report here.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the DGGI 2024 index has been prepared after analysing 10 development sectors, 161 indicators and more than 300 data points.

Advertisement

“DGGI is not only about ranking but about improvement. It has been observed that the difference between the toppers and those at the bottom is narrowing, which is a good sign,” Fadnavis said.

He congratulated the district administrations which performed well as per DGGI index and said that they must improve their performance and evaluate it based on quality of delivery of services to citizens. He instructed district guardian secretaries to focus on improving the performance of their respective districts.

According to the DGGI 2024 report, Amaravati, Washim, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur and Parbhani are the top five districts in agriculture and related sectors, while Mumbai city, Raigad, Pune, Palghar as well as Thane topped in commerce and industry, even as Nashik, Gondia, Pune, Yavatmal, Satara topped in human resource development. Sindhudurg, Mumbai suburbs, Palghar, Beed, Ratnagiri scored in public health while Latur, Nasik,

Buldhana, Chandrapur and Hingoli scored in infrastructure development, while Gondiya, Amaravati, Nasik, Dhule and Nagpur were ranked highest in social development, according to the report.

In financial discipline, Mumbai suburbs, Mumbai city, Raigad, Jalgaon and Bhandara topped. In the judicial services and security, Mumbai suburbs, Mumbai city, Nagpur, Gadchiroli as well as Raigad district scored the highest. Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs scored well in the environment parameter, while Nasik, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Amaravati topped in people-centric administration, according to the DGGI 2024 report on Maharashtra.