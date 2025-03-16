Gold smuggling case: Karnataka govt sends actress Ranya Rao’s IPS stepfather on compulsory leave

The Karnataka government has sent gold smuggling accused Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s stepfather Dr K Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave.

K V Sharath Chandra, who is currently serving as Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, has been placed in Concurrent Charge of Rao’s duties as Chairman & Director, Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Advertisement

“Sri K V Sharath Chandra, IPS (KN-1997) Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders, Dr K Ramachandra Rao, IPS sent on compulsory leave,” a Karnataka Government order issued on Saturday said.

Advertisement

This comes days after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into alleged protocol violations at Bengaluru airport.

He appointed Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, as the investigating officer in the case. He will probe the protocol violations as well as the role of the senior IPS officer and submit a report within a week.

Earlier on Friday, a Special Court for Economic Offences in Bengaluru rejected the bail plea of jailed actress Ranya Rao in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Kannada actress was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Bengaluru airport for alleged gold smuggling. The DRI reportedly seized 14.8 KG of gold from her possession.

Three central agencies, including the DRI, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently investigating the syndicate in gold smuggling and international connections.