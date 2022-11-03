Gold smuggling case: Congress seeks Governor’s intervention

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has, on Thursday, welcomed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s statement that if those in the Chief Minister’s Office are involved in smuggling, he will intervene.

He urged the governor to recommend the Centre government to order a probe on the allegations raised against Kerala chief minister’s office in the gold smuggling case.

Speaking to media persons here, Sudhakaran said Congress would support the Governor in his stance on gold smuggling. He said the issues raised by the governor are serious and if the Governor stands by those allegations the Governor should recommend the Centre to dismiss the government. The governor should at least recommend to the Centre to order a probe against the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister’s office, Sudhakaran added.

Govrnor Khan said though he has never interfered earlier, the alleged “patronising” of smuggling activities by the Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) and people close to the CM are grounds enough for him to interfere now.