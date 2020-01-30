Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Prime Minister saying that Mahatma Gandhi assassin “Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology”.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kalpetta, Gandhi further said that “there is no difference except that PM Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse”.

Further drawing similarities between Godse and PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said: “Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he loved no one, cared for nobody and believed in nobody, and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only loves himself, only believes in himself.”

Rahul Gandhi remarks regarding Godse comes as India pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi does not have words when asked about issues of unemployment and jobs and tries to divert the attention.

“NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs. The situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that Indians are being forced to prove their citizenship and questioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could decide if one is an Indian or not.

“Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians, who is Narendra Modi to decide if I am Indian? Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian and who is not? I know I am an Indian and I do not have to prove it to anybody,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader led the ‘Save the Constitution’ march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and workers from the state, Gandhi began his march from the SKMJ High School road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta — a distance of two km.

Gandhi waved to a huge crowd which had rallied along the route to have a glimpse of their MP.

The Congress leader had arrived here on Wednesday night.