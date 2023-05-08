Goa: Nigerian national arrested for overstaying in India

A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday for allegedly overstaying in India, said police. The accused was arrested at around 1.15 pm from Badem, Assagaon under Anjuna police station of South Goa where he was staying illegally, added the police.

The arrested accused was identified as Innocent Chiukwu (38) who is not having valid travel documents, thereby contravening the provisions of Foreigners Order 1948 & Foreigners Act 1946. Following the arrest Chiukwu was produced before Mapusa Court from where he was sent to 14 days’ Judicial custody. Investigation officer Sahil V. Warang of Anjuna Police Station is investigating to find out whether Chiukwu was involved in illegal activities.