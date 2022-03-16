Goa, Manipur CMs meet PM, BJP leaders to discuss ministry formation

The caretaker chief ministers of Goa and Manipur today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders to discuss the formation of new ministries in the two states.

The BJP retained power in both the states in the recent Assembly elections. The saffron party has won the Assembly polls in Goa for the third time in a row and for the first time got the majority on its own in Manipur.

Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was accompanied by senior BJP leaders from the state during his meeting with the PM.

“Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come,” tweeted the PM.

He also tweeted about his meeting with Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh during which he congratulated the latter on the BJP’s stupendous victory in the Assembly Polls. “Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” Modi tweeted.