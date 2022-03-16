Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Goa, Manipur CMs meet PM, BJP leaders to discuss ministry formation

Goa, Manipur CMs meet PM, BJP leaders to discuss ministry formation

He also tweeted about his meeting with Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh during which he congratulated the latter on the BJP’s stupendous victory in the Assembly Polls.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 16, 2022 3:16 pm

chief ministers, Goa, Manipur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

The caretaker chief ministers of Goa and Manipur today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders to discuss the formation of new ministries in the two states.

The BJP retained power in both the states in the recent Assembly elections. The saffron party has won the Assembly polls in Goa for the third time in a row and for the first time got the majority on its own in Manipur.

Goa caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was accompanied by senior BJP leaders from the state during his meeting with the PM.

“Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come,” tweeted the PM.

He also tweeted about his meeting with Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh during which he congratulated the latter on the BJP’s stupendous victory in the Assembly Polls. “Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” Modi tweeted.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad stun ATK Mohun Bagan in comeback win
Manipur tussle: BJP confident of retaining power; Congress too hopeful of favourable verdict
Counting of votes for Assembly elections in five States today