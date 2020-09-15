E-learning devices will soon be a new addition for children in Aaganwaadis across the state of Goa. Based on a pilot project launched with the support of Siemens Limited, the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Goa, appointed ConveGenius – a renowned ed-tech based company which has earlier done similar projects in 16 states of India like Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

This advanced learning system will be launched initially on a pilot basis at Anganwadis in Satteri and Ponda. E-learning is undertaken as a project under the ‘Digital India Mission’, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Post this pilot project, plans are afoot to extend the same to all the Anganwadis in the state.

Speaking about e-learning, Minister for Women and Child Development Vishwajit Rane said, “Introducing e-learning to Anganwadi children has always been a dream for me which I am very happy to say, has been accomplished with the help of Siemens and ConveGenius. 90 percent of a child’s brain is developed in the first six years, and with the state-of-the-art lesson plans, tech-enabled classrooms, and curated syllabus, our Anganwadi children will be prepared for first grade before they enter mainstream school. Online education will help our children to improve their education activities and get familiar with the technology. I am grateful to our honorable Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant for his constant support in every project and this initiative taken by us.”

The educational software in Konkani and English is designed as per ECCE guidelines by ConveGenius. This digital set up comprises of smart TV and tablets with preloaded educational software to the Anganwadi’s.

The tools will strengthen the foundation of students, provide motivation, and build confidence by developing L-S-R-W (LISTENING-SPEAKING-WRITING-READING) skills through tablet-based digital learning methods. This advanced learning system will help children to clearly remember information and make them interested in creating work programs and exercises while recording each student’s performance.