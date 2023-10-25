Logo

Logo

# India

Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches ‘Swayampurna e-bazaar’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched Swayampurna e-bazaar, an online platform that supports self-help groups.

ANI | New Delhi | October 25, 2023 8:15 am

Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches ‘Swayampurna e-bazaar’

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant. (File Photo: IANS)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched Swayampurna e-bazaar, an online platform that supports self-help groups.

Chief Minister Sawant said that his government launched this online platform to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women.
“We have launched the Swayampurna e-bazaar on the occasion of Dussehra. We launched this e-bazaar to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women. These products will be available for people across India,” Pramod Sawant said.

The Swayampurna e-bazaar is an extension of the successful Swayampurna Chavath Bazar. The Chaturthi e-Market, another platform, also received a good response, said officials.
The Chavath e Bazaar is an online portal integrated with the Swiggy app for seamless ordering. Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups can contact 9262626262 to join this platform and sell their products online, One can also shop via www.goaebazaar.com, thereby supporting rural Goans’ artisans and craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts