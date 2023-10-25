Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches ‘Swayampurna e-bazaar’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched Swayampurna e-bazaar, an online platform that supports self-help groups.

Chief Minister Sawant said that his government launched this online platform to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women.

“We have launched the Swayampurna e-bazaar on the occasion of Dussehra. We launched this e-bazaar to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women. These products will be available for people across India,” Pramod Sawant said.

The Swayampurna e-bazaar is an extension of the successful Swayampurna Chavath Bazar. The Chaturthi e-Market, another platform, also received a good response, said officials.

The Chavath e Bazaar is an online portal integrated with the Swiggy app for seamless ordering. Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups can contact 9262626262 to join this platform and sell their products online, One can also shop via www.goaebazaar.com, thereby supporting rural Goans’ artisans and craftsmanship.

