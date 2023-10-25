Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches ‘Swayampurna e-bazaar’

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Goa on 26th October
Prime Minister will inaugurate the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa on 26th October 2023. He will also address athletes taking part in the Games
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched Swayampurna e-bazaar, an online platform that supports self-help groups.
Chief Minister Sawant said that his government launched this online platform to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women.
“We have launched the Swayampurna e-bazaar on the occasion of Dussehra. We launched this e-bazaar to give market to different kinds of products made by self-help groups and women. These products will be available for people across India,” Pramod Sawant said.
The Swayampurna e-bazaar is an extension of the successful Swayampurna Chavath Bazar. The Chaturthi e-Market, another platform, also received a good response, said officials.
The Chavath e Bazaar is an online portal integrated with the Swiggy app for seamless ordering. Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups can contact 9262626262 to join this platform and sell their products online, One can also shop via www.goaebazaar.com, thereby supporting rural Goans’ artisans and craftsmanship.
