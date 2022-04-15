Goa CM demands HC proceedings in Konkani

To hold the court proceedings of Goa in Konkani, the Goa government will write to the Bombay HC to seek to list Konkani as the official language for court proceedings for Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“The Bombay High Court branch in Goa functions only in English but it should be both English and Konkani,” Sawant said. Underlining the need for regional language in the legislature, he said, “When we go to the judiciary to seek justice, it will be our endeavour to ensure that it should function in English as well as in Konkani. We will write to the High Court.”

“Promoting Hindi will not only make India even more united in its diversity but will also help the country to emerge as Akhand Bharat,” said Sawant in his address at the Bhasha Sahodari International Hindi conference (8th International Hindi Conference) at the Institute Menezes Braganza of Panaji.

“For the dream of unity in diversity and Akhand Bharat, it is important to promote Hindi. We will do everything to promote Hindi in Goa and give equal importance to the regional languages,” he added further.

Konkani is the state’s official language.