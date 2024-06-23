Glowing tributes paid to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary

The Jammu & Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid glowing tributes to the party’s founder, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, on Sunday by organising various programmes across the Union Territory to commemorate his “Balidan Diwas”.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, accompanied by party general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, paid tributes to the great ideologue at his statue at the BJP headquarters here.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation), paid tributes to Dr Mookherjee in Reasi. He was accompanied by BJP secretary Arvind Gupta, district president Rohit Dubey, and former MLA Baldev Raj Sharma.

Ravinder Raina, while paying tributes, said that Dr Mookherjee sacrificed his life while agitating to end the permit system, under which anyone leaving or entering J&K had to obtain a permit, a practice which did not exist in any other state of the country.

“It was through the sacrifices of Dr Mookherjee that Jammu and Kashmir became fully integrated with the rest of the country, a move considered a significant step in the national interest, he said and added that Dr Mookherjee never compromised on principles and questioned the provision of separate symbols for this state.

Ashok Koul, while paying tributes to the great ideologue, said that the foundation of the BJP is laid on the vision of Dr Mookherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay for the welfare of mankind. He said that persons like Mookherjee never think about their personal interests and work for a sustainable universe.

Dr Devinder Manyal, who conducted the proceedings of the programme, recalled the sacrifices made by Mookherjee for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.