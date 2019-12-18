A team of 25 air warriors was felicitated by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff Indian Air Force at Air Force Station, New Delhi on Monday for their unique achievement – a running expedition from Kargil to Kohima- aptly named as K2K Ultra Marathon-Glory Run.

The event was planned to commemorate the 20th year of Kargil Victory and was flagged off from the Kargil War Memorial at Drass early this year on 21 Sep 19. The Air Warriors undertook the challenging task of carrying the ‘Glory Torch’ through 4, 500 km, averaging 100 km on the road per day for 45 days, passing through mountains and plains, traversing densely populated cities and wilderness en route, culminating on 06 Nov 19 at Kohima, Nagaland.

The expedition also saw the Air Warriors break the mental barriers of Age and Gender and spread awareness on the Pedestrian safety and Fit India Movement.

The ceremonial Flagging-In of the Glory Run Warriors at Air Force Station New Delhi by the CAS IAF on Vijay Diwas reinforces the commitment of the men and women in Blue towards remembering our martyrs and lives up to the true tradition and motto of the IAF – Touch the Sky with Glory!

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications)