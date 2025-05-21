Global outreach an attempt to divert attention from spl Parliament session demand: Cong

Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government’s decision to dispatch multi-party delegations to different world capitals over Operation Sindoor outreach is “another attempt to divert attention” from the need to call a special session of Parliament.

“I feel this is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise. We are raising real issues about terrorism and terrorist attacks, China, Pakistan…Why are you not calling a special session of Parliament?” Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned on his social media handle X.

Advertisement

The government had on Saturday announced to dispatch multiple delegations of Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum to major world capitals for a diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to mobilise global support against cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

Shortly after the ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan on May 10 after Indian Armed Forces had stepped up attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan on May 7 in a retaliatory move to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress and other Opposition parties have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to address pressing national security concerns and also if there is a probable foreign policy change.

“…. LoP Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji wrote to the PM to call a special session of Parliament to discuss political issues arising out of this (Pahalgam attack). We have also not discussed the China issue. In the middle of this, to divert attention, they (Central govt) announced a caste census. As we continued our demand for an all-party meeting and special session of Parliament, they (Central govt) announced the constitution of delegations comprising MPs from various political parties,” Mr Ramesh said.

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra’s statement that Rahul Gandhi was giving oxygen to Pakistan, Mr Ramesh said: “Terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack should be caught…China has given oxygen to Pakistan. It could not have fought this war without the help of China. We have raised a question about this partnership. Who gave a clean chit to Jinnah and praised him? Jaswant Singh had praised him. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken out the Lahore bus yatra. Who had gone for breakfast with Nawaz Sharif? It was Narendra Modi…You are sending the MPs, but also catch the Pahalgam terrorists.”

Sambit Patra had on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “giving oxygen to Pakistan” and alleging that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations used his statements to claim India was lying during Operation Sindoor.

Patra had also claimed that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani officials showcased remarks made by Indian opposition leaders to undermine India’s narrative and question the operation’s legitimacy.