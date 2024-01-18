Global conclave on urban transformation begins in Bhubaneswar

“Odisha is recreating inclusive cities where no one will be left behind. At the core of the government’s vision is the empowerment of communities. The success could be gauged not merely by the physical transformation, but also by the profound impact it makes on urban life,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Thursday while inaugurating a 3-day International Conclave on Urban Transformation.

“The essence of this transformative journey is the community-led urban development under the 5T framework. Sanitation, once a silent struggle, now takes confident strides with dignity. Our ‘Drink from Tap’ mission is a commitment to the people to take them to new heights of wellbeing,” Patnaik said.

Over 400 participants from 11 countries and 20 states of the country took part in the international conclave. This is the first-ever International conference on urban transformation being conducted in Odisha.

“We firmly believe that the community-led urban development is not just the story of Odisha alone, but rather an indicator of a global paradigm shift in the offing. The International Conclave on Urban Transformation is a testament to our commitment,” Patnaik said.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Usha Devi, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary, H&UD Department, G Mathi Vathanan, and Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Rahul Kapoor attended the inaugural session of the conclave and addressed the gathering.

“Odisha has made remarkable achievements by implementing best practices and fostering new partnerships and collaborations for inclusive development in multiple sectors. Providing safe drinking water, and sanitation and generating livelihood support through technological innovation in urban governance are our primary objectives. We give utmost importance to people-centric, participatory, and collective approach to enhance the quality of life in our cities,” Minister Devi said.