Global Conclave on plastic waste opens at Bharat Mandapam

A four-day Global Conclave on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) started here on Thursday with a call for concerted and collaborative efforts by all stakeholders to deal with the problem of plastic waste, as only 10 per cent of the plastic waste generated globally is currently recycled.

The conclave was inaugurated by Chemicals and Fertilisers Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Mercy Epao was present.

In her inaugural address, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Secretary commended the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturers’ Association (CPMA) for organizing the conclave.

Despite transitioning from a “material of wonder” to a “victim of its own success,” Ms Verma said the plastic industry remains one of the leading contributors to the economy and in providing employment to millions globally.

She said the government, in a bid to curb plastic pollution, had introduced the Plastic Waste Management Rules in 2016, which mandated extended producer responsibility, enforced stricter recycling packages and banned specific single use plastic.

Various amendments have also been made to the rules over the years to widen their ambit. She stressed the role of CIPET and DCPC in staunchly implementing the rules.

The Chemicals and Fertilisers Secretary said as environmental regulations are tightening globally each day, there is a need to become a sustainable circular economy at the earliest.

Ms Epao expressed the support of the Ministry of MSME for this cause, pointing out that a large number of enterprises from the plastic industry came under its department as well.

She said that with the vision of doubling exports, and as part of their 100 days programme, the Ministry has decided to set up a state of the art export centre at Hyderabad. She urged stakeholders to call on the benefits extended by the Ministry, adding that many more technology centres are under way.

Among the notable attendees at the conclave were AIPMA President Manish Dedhia; CPMA President Kamal Nanavati, AIPMA Governing Council Chairman Arvind Mehta, GCPRS 2024 Chairman Hiten Bheda, besides Mr Pranav Kumar (CPMA), Prof (Dr) Shishir Sinha (Plastindia Foundation) and Mr Ravish Kamath (Plastindia).

AIPMA Governing Council Chairman Arvind Mehta highlighted the support extended to the event by several Central Ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Bharat Mission, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; besides the MSME and the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

India’s plastic recycling industry is rapidly growing, and is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2033. Government initiatives and a robust existing recycling rate of approximately 60 per cent highlight the country’s commitment to managing plastic waste, adding that this conference will address critical issues in plastic waste management.

CPMA President Kamal Nanavati emphasized that plastic waste management is a global issue requiring collaboration among all value chain participants and governments. He said that the GCPRS aims to provide a platform for dialogue and discussion to develop solutions and the Indian industry is actively working to improve plastic circularity and ensure the effective implementation of regulatory requirements through cooperation with the government.

Mr Arvind D Mehta, Chairman of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (AMTEC), stated that AMTEC is preparing highly skilled and talented professionals for India’s rapidly advancing plastic industry.

He said that the institution was established to provide exceptional manpower and skill enhancement for the plastic manufacturing sector, and that it was a matter of great pride that it had achieved this. The conclave will prove to be a milestone for those involved in this sector and its organization is expected to open new pathways in this direction.

The conclave, jointly organized by the All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers’ Association (CPMA), is focusing on the rising use of plastic, its impact on the environment and also on the steps needed for solutions. Various businesses and experts from across the country will attend the conclave over the four days.

Aligned with India’s zero waste goal, the GCPRS has showcased innovative recycling technologies, sustainable options like biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions. The event has provided a platform for industry leaders, startups, and environmental experts to demonstrate their latest advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability in the plastic industry.

The conclave is particularly significant for businesses and companies involved in the plastic recycling industry, machinery manufacturers, plastic waste management businesses, biopolymer and compostable product manufacturers, raw material suppliers, startup entrepreneurs, and experts in testing and standards.

Alongside the exhibition on plastic waste recycling technology, the GCPRS hosted a CEO-level roundtable. Panel discussions on 5 and 6 July will cover plastic waste recycling in industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.