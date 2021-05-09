The global community is extending a helping hand to support India’s efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. The Union Government has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase.

6,608 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 14 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched, so far.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 Cr today as Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

Ten states account for 66.78%of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

2,94,912 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 17,84,869 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours.

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As of Day-113 of the vaccination drive (8th May 2021), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given. Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,83,17,404 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.15%.

3,86,444 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.75% of the new recoveries.

4,03,738 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 71.75% of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases.

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64%, as shown below.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76%of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

13States cumulatively account for 82.94% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

4,092 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 74.93% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

20 States/UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176).

16 States/UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D&D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.