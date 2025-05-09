GLEX 2025 brings leading space scientists to capital to inspire young talent

Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025) launched an astronaut outreach programme to fuel its mission of attracting the young minds of our country into space science.

The event hosted famous Indian space scientist Rakesh Sharma, revered for describing India from space as “Saare Jahan se Acha” over a phone call with the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement

Sharma was the first Indian to go to space over four decades ago. The lineup at GLEX 2025 also comprised astronauts from other nations, including Turkish, Alper Gezeravci; Spanish-American, Michael López-Alegría, and Emirati, Hazzaa Al Mansoori.

Advertisement

The summit reinforced India’s role at the forefront of space diplomacy and innovation by bringing together space leaders, astronauts, and scientists from across the globe, with participation of more than 35 countries and international agencies, according to a press statement.

“India’s space journey, which began with humble beginnings, has evolved into a source of inspiration for developing countries,” said Minister of State for Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, during the space summit in New Delhi.

The Minister also highlighted the Government’s initiatives to democratise the space sector, encouraging private enterprise and public-private partnerships.

“The opening up of India’s space sector has already triggered a boom in innovation, with over 190 startups emerging in the last two years alone. This ecosystem was vital to fuelling India’s ambitions in deep space missions, satellite launches, and commercial space applications,” he added.

The Minister inaugurated a dynamic space exhibition that displayed the work of Indian space startups, international space agencies, and ISRO’s latest achievements. He described India’s space journey, “From a follower in space exploration to a global enabler.”

As an equal partner with the leading space-faring nations, India is demonstrating its scientific capability, visionary leadership, and commitment to peaceful space cooperation.

The event was organized jointly by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), and featured space leaders from international agencies including the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), China National Space Administration (CNSA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).